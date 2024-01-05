Cooper University Health Care issues face mask requirement due to rise in respiratory viruses

Respiratory illness numbers are going up across the Philadelphia region following holiday gatherings.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cooper University Health Care says it will now require face masks starting Friday, January 5, due to a rise in respiratory viruses throughout the region.

In new guidance posted on its website, all visitors to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, must wear a mask. All patients and visitors must also wear masks at all Cooper outpatient offices and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper locations.

Cooper joins Main Line Health, which put a mask policy in place this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of December 29, flu activity is minimal in Delaware, high in Pennsylvania, and very high in New Jersey.

The latest data from the New Jersey Department of Health shows every corner of the state is affected, with more than 19,000 cases reported since early October, and more than 6,000 in just the past week.

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are all circulating right now. While the surge in sickness is expected this time of year, Dr. Charles Nolte, Virtua Health's medical director, said the volume of patients and battling these three viruses at once is unique.

Doctors say their guidance remains the same: staying home at even the slightest inclination you may be getting sick, wearing a mask, washing your hands and getting vaccinated are among your best defenses against illness.

For now, Virtua Health is requiring doctors and staff to wear masks. It's highly recommended but optional for patients.

