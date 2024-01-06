WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Penn Health updates masking guidelines due to rise in respiratory viruses

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 4:57AM
Penn Health updates masking guidelines | What you should know
Penn Health updates masking guidelines due to rise in respiratory viruses
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases rising, another hospital system in Philadelphia is taking extra precautions.

Starting Monday, Penn Health says in certain departments like emergency and waiting rooms, everyone two and older is required to wear a mask.

Visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms are not allowed to enter any facility even with a mask.

Other health systems across the region, including Main Line Health and Cooper University Health Care, have revised their mask policies due to the rise in cases.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW