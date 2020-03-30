Delaware orders travelers from out-of-state to self quarantine for 14 days

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Governor John Carney is ordering all out-of-state residents traveling into Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual's presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware.Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home. Sunday's order does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.There are 232 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to date. Officials say six people have died from the virus.An additional coronavirus-related death was reported in Delaware on Sunday, as the total number of cases in the state surpassed 230.This brings the death toll to six in the First State.Of the 232 positive COVID-19 cases, 141 are in New Castle County; 66 are in Sussex County; 25 are in Kent County.Thirty-three people are reported to be hospitalized across the state.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.