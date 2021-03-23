Delaware residents 50 and older can sign up on state's vaccine list

COVID-19 vaccine

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware residents who are 50 or older can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list starting Tuesday.

They can request an appointment at state-run vaccination events, including this Friday through Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Delaware began allowing pharmacies to vaccinate people 50 and older last week.

To sign up on the waiting list, visit https://vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. As of Tuesday morning, the sign up form was not yet live on the site.

"Once someone signs up for the waiting list, they become eligible for an invitation to be vaccinated at a state-coordinated event, but that will not occur right away for most people," a notice on the vaccine request site says.

Officials say vaccination appointment invitations will be based on risk factors for COVID-19 and are not on a first-come, first-served basis.

By May 1, Governor John Carney says the waiting list will open for everyone 16 and older, which is in line with President Joe Biden's pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by that date.

As of Monday, March 22, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 377,195 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

