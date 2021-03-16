50+ can get vaccinated at pharmacies, 16+ with moderate to high-risk health conditions eligible at hospitals in Delaware

Starting on Wednesday, March 17, pharmacies in Delaware may begin vaccinating residents age 50 and older.
In addition, people 16 and older with high/moderate risk medical conditions, and family caregivers of those with high/moderate risk medical conditions will be able to get vaccinated at medical providers or hospitals, beginning on Wednesday.
List of High Risk Conditions:
Cancer
Chronic Kidney Disease
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus
Down Syndrome
Serious Heart Conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weak immune system) from solid organ transplant
Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m or higher)
Sickle Cell Disease
Current or Former Cigarette Smoker
Intellectual or Developmental Disability
Severe and Persistent Mental/Behavioral Health Condition
Pregnancy
List of Moderate Risk Conditions:
Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
Cystic fibrosis
Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
Liver disease
Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
On Tuesday, March 23, the waiting list for State of Delaware Vaccination Events (Dover International Speedway, DMV or Curative Events) which is available at https://vaccinerequest.delaware.gov opens for people 50 and older.
SEE ALSO: Black clergy in Delaware push to get community vaccinated against COVID-19
By May 1, Governor Carney says the waiting list will open for everyone 16 and older, which is in line with President Biden's pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by that date.
As of Monday, March 15, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 319,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty percent of Delaware's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Currently, those able to be vaccinated are long-term care residents and staff, residents 65 and older, and teachers, school staff, and child care workers.
According to the DPH timeline, between now and March 23, health officials are sprinting to complete the Delaware 65+ waiting list. Those residents can get vaccinated at the State of Delaware Vaccination Events.
Health officials are also working to vaccinate teachers, school staff, and child care workers at Walgreens, Dover International Speedway, and district-based vaccination events though March 31.
SEE ALSO: Delaware natives race to Dover International Speedway for second COVID-19 vaccine