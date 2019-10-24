Health & Fitness

Electronic prescriptions now required for many painkillers in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As of today, opioids and other narcotic painkillers can now only be prescribed electronically in Pennsylvania - no more handwritten paper prescriptions.

Pennsylvania joins nearly a dozen other states, including New Jersey, in requiring e-scripts, to cut the number of fraudulent prescriptions.

And that should keep more illegally gotten opioids off the streets.
