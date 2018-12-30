HEALTHCHECK

Experts say cold medicine may not be best solution for kids

Experts say cold medicine may not be the best solution for kids this winter.

Doctors say the medicines rarely relieve the symptoms of a cold and can have dangerous side effects in children.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends avoiding them altogether in children under the age of two.

The American Academy of Pediatrics goes even further, asking parents to avoid them in children under six.

Instead, they recommend using saline drops to clear stuffy noses and tea and honey for a cough.

