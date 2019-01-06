HEALTHCHECK

Experts say diet is more important than exercise for weight loss

The new year is here, and many people have made a resolution to lose weight.

But experts say when it comes to reducing the pounds, diet is far more important than exercise.

An investigator for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says the average person burns just 15-percent of their daily calories through exercise.

That's not nearly equal to food intake, which accounts for 100-percent of the energy intake of the body.

Not only that, but exercise increases your appetite and that could sabotage your best intentions.

As the saying goes: Abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym.

