FDA launches teen-targeted anti-vaping campaign - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on July 23, 2019.

When it comes to preventing kids from smoking and vaping, there's some positive news.The FDA is reporting its "Real Cost" campaign is helping.A new report shows about 350,000 teenagers did not pick up smoking tobacco cigarettes as a result of the nation-wide campaign from 2014 to 2016.That same campaign is now also targeting vaping. Experts are optimistic it will help to stop kids from starting to vape.