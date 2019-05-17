Health & Fitness

First laparoscopic surgery to fix defect in the womb

Surgeons close open spine through 3 small incisions
LONDON, U.K. (WPVI) -- British doctors are reporting a medical first - the first keyhole surgery to repair a serious defect in the womb.

Jaxson Sharp is too young to know he's a medical pioneer.

During her pregnancy his mother learned that Jaxson had spina bifida, meaning his spinal cord wasn't covered.

Most hospitals open the womb to repair that, but Kings College Hospital in London did it laparoscopically, through small incisions.

" We use three very small tubes, plastic tubes, that go into the uterus - we don't need to open the maternal abdomen. So we just make very small incisions, and we put the plastic tubes (inside), we put a camera inside and two instruments and we can operate, we can put the patch on top of the nerves, says Dr. Marta Santorum-Perez.

Jaxson's mother Sherrie Sharp adds, "I want to speak out about it and make sure that other mums know and other parents know there is a different way of actually having the surgery."

Without the surgery, Jaxson probably wouldn't be able to walk.

But now, he could have a near-normal walk.

By the way, Sherrie was at one time told she could never have children, so she really considers Jaxson her "miracle baby."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthbabiessurgery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
Brandon Olivieri found guilty in murders of two South Philly teens
Police: Man missing since October found dead in Delaware
Man and woman shot in North Philadelphia
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife expecting first child
Freebie Friday: Doggie yoga, teen gym memberships, and more
Show More
Former Phillie Dick Allen gains support for HoF nom
Police search for bank robber in Bensalem
Local grad designs colorful banners at Navy Yard
New video shows N.J. teacher crashing into pizza shop
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
More TOP STORIES News