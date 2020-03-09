Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaking forcing schools closures across Delaware Valley

Several Montgomery County, Pennsylvania schools are closing amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Officials say 10 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the State of Pennsylvania, 7 of those are confirmed in Montgomery County.

The following schools will be closed as health officials work to contain the outbreak:

PENNSYLVANIA



BUCKS COUNTY
Neshaminy High School will be closed on Tuesday after officials say a student at Neshaminy High School was in direct contact with a King of Prussia doctor who tested presumptive postive for the coronavirus. As a precaution, the Bucks County Health Department has requested the student and two family members quarantine themselves at home. All afternoon and evening activities are also canceled Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

CHELTENHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Cheltenham School District will be closed this week after officials said a school district parent was a caregiver to a patient who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. All Cheltenham School District buildings will be closed Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13.

GERMANTOWN ACADEMY
Germantown Academy will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week after officials say a student of the school is related to one of the people who tested presumptive positive for the virus. Germantown Academy will begin virtual lessons later this week from home through spring break.

LOWER MERION SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 over coronavirus concerns. In a letter to families, Superintendent Robert Copeland said two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia, Pa. The school has not said when they will reopen.

NORRISTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Norristown Area School District will be closed until further notice in connection with a coronavirus case involving a CHOP doctor working in King of Prussia. One student and one parent in Norristown Area School District has had direct contact with this care provider and may have been exposed to COVID-19. These two residents have not shown symptoms, but will be quarantined for 14 days.

SIMMONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Simmons Elementary School is closing until further notice after officials say a Simmons student may have been exposed to COVID-19 during a visit to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia. At this time there are no known or reported cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at Simmons or within the Hatboro-Horsham School District.

UPPER MERION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Upper Merion School District will be closed on Tuesday as officials conduct "enhanced cleaning" due to coronavirus in the county. All after school and evening activities will also be canceled on Tuesday.

NEW JERSEY



TRENTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Trenton Board of Education will be closed on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, so school officials can prepare a lesson plan in the event a closure is needed due to the coronavirus.

Stay up-to-date on the coronavirus in the Delaware Valley HERE.
