German company's new office hours allow for employees to get more sleep

A steel company in Germany has done away with the typical nine to five shifts.Employees now set their own schedules, based on their internal clocks.That means morning people, who typically wake up early, even without an alarm clock, were assigned to the day shift.While those who naturally wake up mid-morning or even early afternoon can work the late shift.Employees got 16-percent more sleep the first week alone.It also led to a noticeable increase in productivity and morale.Critics say while flexible works hours sound great, it would present problems for many industries.------