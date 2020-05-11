Coronavirus

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday that New Jersey is expected to have what he called 'hard dates' for the start of the reopening process soon.

During a news conference, Murphy said the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including patients in the ICU and on ventilators, continues to drop.

Because of those downward trends, Murphy said the dates could come by the end of this week.

"We are getting data that is making us more comfortable and confident that we will soon give some hard dates as to when we can truly begin our road back through restart and recovery," said Murphy.




Meanwhile, Murphy said he will discuss plans for increased testing in New Jersey and a program for contact tracing, he said.

Murphy warned that such a program "will be costly."

The state reported 1,453 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 139,945.

Another 59 deaths were reported, bringing that total to 9,310.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Gov. Tom Wolf warns Pennsylvania businesses defying shutdown order

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

Philadelphia International Airport requiring masks for all passengers, staff

38 NYC children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseytrentonhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Making the most of your money as pandemic shutdowns continue
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
Cash assistance program for Philly residents begins taking applications
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon here tonight
Making the most of your money as pandemic shutdowns continue
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
Fmr. Philadelphia mayor calls for city apology in MOVE bombing
Bucks Co. officials press Wolf's office to move up reopening date
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
More TOP STORIES News