Gov. Tom Wolf warns Pennsylvania businesses defying shutdown order

In an address to the state on Monday morning, Wolf said the state is showing signs of success, and there are signs of cases leveling off. He said this means state the has bought time, but said the fight is "not yet over."
"Over this weekend, some have decided to surrender to this enemy. These are politicians who were elected to serve their fellow citizens, others are businesses owners who have chosen to serve their customers by putting them in harm's way," Wolf said.
With several counties in open rebellion against Wolf's restrictions on businesses and movement, Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman warned that companies that ignore the shutdown order could be putting themselves at risk of having their claims denied.
She said many policies have provisions that exclude coverage stemming from "illegal acts or conduct," and could result in denied claims for property damage, protection from liability and other hazards should a business decide to reopen in violation of Wolf's order.
"It is the duty of every business and resident in Pennsylvania to ensure that they and the public at large are provided with the maximum level of protection afforded by insurance. Any actions that could potentially create coverage gaps are the antitheses of the civil duty required of all residents during these times of emergency," she said in a written statement.
Republican elected officials in a growing number of counties are planning to move on their own to lift some of Wolf's restrictions, including the Democrat's stay-at-home orders and shutdown of businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining." The counties assert they have enough testing, equipment and hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus.
"We have heard the pleas of our residents who desire the ability to safely reopen their businesses and safely return to work," said nearly identical letters sent by state lawmakers, county commissioners and others in Lebanon and Schuylkill counties.
Franklin, Lancaster and Dauphin, among other counties, are also indicating they plan to lift pandemic restrictions on their own beginning this week.
President Donald Trump weighed in Monday, tweeting: "The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails."
The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
Wolf's plan has divided Pennsylvania into color-coded zones. The red zones, which includes the Philadelphia region, has the most restrictions on businesses openings and movement; some restrictions are lifted in the yellow zone; while even more are lifted for green.
Parts of the central and western parts of Pennsylvania were recently moved to the yellow zone.
------
CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Sunday 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611.
The state reported an increase of 19 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive in Pennsylvania to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
37% are aged 25-49;
26% are aged 50-64; and
28% are aged 65 or older
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,759 of the total cases are in health care workers.
Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide: Police
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
Some New Jersey beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
HOMETOWN HERO: Montgomery County ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency for another month
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero