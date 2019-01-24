HEALTH & FITNESS

Gum disease and Alzheimer's disease: Study suggests link

A bacteria associated with chronic gum disease has been found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

A bacteria associated with chronic gum disease has been found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances.

Tests with mice confirmed the bacteria could travel from the mouth to the brain, and it did destroy brain neurons.

Study leaders say it's evidence gum disease plays a role in Alzheimer's.

But other scientists are skeptical. They say Alzheimer's patients are just more susceptible to getting infections in their brains.

