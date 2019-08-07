Lincoln Financial Field now certified 'sensory inclusive' for autism

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles have something new this season - it's not new food or a new uniform.It is a state-of-the-art sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field.The room was designed in conjunction with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It's aimed at helping visiting families facing sensory overload.There are fidget tools, noise-cancelling headphones, weighted pads, and other gear to help children with autism feel more secure.With this room, Lincoln financial field now has official certification as a sensory-inclusive stadium.The Eagles have been heavily involved in raising funds to support research, and kids on the autism spectrum.In fact, they raised half a million dollars for the cause from Sunday's open practice.