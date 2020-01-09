womens health

Penn Medicine announces first baby in area born by uterine transplant from deceased donor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major medical milestone was announced in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Little Benjamin Gobrecht is just the second baby in the United States, and the first in the area, to be born following a uterine transplant from a deceased donor.

Baby Ben was born by Cesarean section in November 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, to parents Jennifer and Drew.

In 2017, Penn launched the UNTIL trial of the transplants, for women who don't have a functioning womb.

Baylor Medical Center in Texas is also conducting a clinical trial of uterine transplants, though from living donors.

Jennifer Gobrecht received the transplanted uterus in 2018, and through in vitro fertilization, became pregnant in early 2019.

At a news conference on Thursday, doctors discussed details of the trial, and the Gobrechts detailed their journey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcheckhealthuniversity of pennsylvaniatransplantwomens healthgift of life
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMENS HEALTH
Feminine products maker to designing more inclusive packaging
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
Beating the Odds: Text messages decrease drug 'dropouts'
Popular steroid injections of knee and hip questioned in new study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michael White sentenced to 2 years probation
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch
Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash
Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
Show More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Jeopardy! Night 2: Ken Jennings mimics 'Jeopardy James'
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
More TOP STORIES News