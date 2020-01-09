Penn Medicine announces first baby in area born by uterine transplant from deceased donor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major medical milestone was announced in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.Little Benjamin Gobrecht is just the second baby in the United States, and the first in the area, to be born following a uterine transplant from a deceased donor.Baby Ben was born by Cesarean section in November 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, to parents Jennifer and Drew.In 2017, Penn launched the UNTIL trial of the transplants, for women who don't have a functioning womb.Baylor Medical Center in Texas is also conducting a clinical trial of uterine transplants, though from living donors.Jennifer Gobrecht received the transplanted uterus in 2018, and through in vitro fertilization, became pregnant in early 2019.At a news conference on Thursday, doctors discussed details of the trial, and the Gobrechts detailed their journey.