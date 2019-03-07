mumps

Mumps cases related to Temple University outbreak spreading in Montgomery County

EMBED <>More Videos

Mumps cases from Temple have spread: as seen on Action News at noon, March 7, 2019

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- More than a dozen cases of mumps connected to Temple University seem to be spreading, now that students are on spring break.

The Montgomery County Health Department says it suspects the county has two cases of mumps.

Both are associated in some way with Temple's campus.

Mumps is most commonly passed through saliva and respiratory secretions.

The illness is similar to the flu and can be prevented with a vaccine.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvania newsmumpstemple university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUMPS
More students test positive for mumps at Temple University
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
ICE detention facility in Texas sees Mumps outbreak
More mumps cases linked to dance festival reported in Delaware
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Show More
Student forced to remove Ash Wednesday cross
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults
$10,000 reward offered in shooting of West Philadelphia attorney
More TOP STORIES News