Mumps cases related to Temple University outbreak spreading in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- More than a dozen cases of mumps connected to Temple University seem to be spreading, now that students are on spring break.
The Montgomery County Health Department says it suspects the county has two cases of mumps.
Both are associated in some way with Temple's campus.
Mumps is most commonly passed through saliva and respiratory secretions.
The illness is similar to the flu and can be prevented with a vaccine.
