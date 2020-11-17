Nearly 800 nurses strike at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7475452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of nurses walked off the job at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Bucks County on Tuesday morning after negotiations broke down last week and as COVID-19 cases are surging once again.Then nurses cite staffing and retention concerns."You can't be working with this kind of staffing," Anne DeMille told her fellow nurses on the picket line. She's been working at the hospital for 41 years and says she doesn't recognize her workplace anymore."Last year on my 40th anniversary, I drove in here at 5:30 in the morning and I looked at the hospital and I thought 'who does this?'" she said."We felt we have to come out for the patients , especially going into the second wave, so that they're safe," according to Mother-Baby nurse Beth Redwine.The strike of nearly 800 nurses is being organized by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.PASNAP, which represents 8,500 nurses and healthcare professionals across the state, said 85 percent of the St. Mary nurses voted in favor of a strike authorization at the end of October. St. Mary nurses joined PASNAP in August 2019."The nurses feel they have no other means of making Trinity listen than to strike - for themselves, for their patients, and for what is coming over the next several months," PASNAP said in a statement prior to the strike.The nurses were planning a two-day strike but are not being put on the hospital schedule to work until Sunday.The hospital hired replacement nurses while the nurses strike."A lot going on, on the inside that's not safe. We are out here for safety," PASNAP president Maureen May told Action News.The nurses said negotiations began more than a year ago and stalled during the first wave of the pandemic.The parties resumed negotiations over the summer, but the nurses say talks fell apart after St. Mary and PASNAP could not come to an agreement on safe staffing levels and wages that would recruit and retain vacancies.PASNAP said health care workers are fleeing to other nearby hospitals 20 minutes away where they can make $6 to $7 more an hour.The nurses at St. Mary said that since Trinity Health took over the hospital, staffing levels have dropped and have been at unsafe levels.Medical-surgical nurse Bill Engle has been with the hospital for 17 years. Engle said when Trinity Health Systems took over the hospital several years ago, staffing levels began to drop."Up on the floors, we are looking for certain ratios. On the Medical Surgery Telemetry Unit, it should be four to one, five to one. There are days we have six patients each, seven patients each," Engle said.In response, St Mary released the following statement, saying "qualified, professional agency nurses will be hired" while the nurses are on strike: