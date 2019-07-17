'I Call the Snacks' campaign highlights the dangers behind sugary treats for kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new advertising campaign is underway in Philadelphia to raise awareness about snacking and keeping kids healthy.Action News was at City Hall Wednesday where health officials showed the new ads highlighting the dangers behind sugary snacks.These ads feature local parents discussing healthy and affordable snack options for kids.The campaign is meant to help families understand how consuming too much sugar at a young age can significantly impact kids when they grow up.City officials say about 22 percent of children in Philadelphia suffer from obesity.