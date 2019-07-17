Health & Fitness

'I Call the Snacks' campaign highlights the dangers behind sugary treats for kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new advertising campaign is underway in Philadelphia to raise awareness about snacking and keeping kids healthy.

Action News was at City Hall Wednesday where health officials showed the new ads highlighting the dangers behind sugary snacks.

These ads feature local parents discussing healthy and affordable snack options for kids.

The campaign is meant to help families understand how consuming too much sugar at a young age can significantly impact kids when they grow up.

City officials say about 22 percent of children in Philadelphia suffer from obesity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthsnackschildrensnack foodobesityfoodhealthy livingdiabetes
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
POLL: Have you ever received a citation for littering?
Car wedged under truck on Route 1 in Delaware City
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
Show More
AccuWeather: Excessive heat and drenching storms
Hahnemann begins implementing closures
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in N.J. summer camp bathroom
Firefighters battle storefront blaze in West Philadelphia
Jason Kelce prepares for Eagles' training camp
More TOP STORIES News