New Jersey health officials concerned about drug-resistant fungus

TRENTON (WPVI) -- New Jersey is raising more concerns about a drug-resistant fungus striking people in nursing homes and those receiving long-term hospital care.The CDC has been following this for some time.The fungus is called Candida auris.It was recently listed as a serious global health threat.It's difficult to identify with standard lab tests, and it's resistant to several drugs.New Jersey, New York, and Illinois have had the most cases.New Jersey now says it's seen 141 confirmed cases, and has 22 probable cases.Many have been patients on ventilators, or already sick in the hospital with another infection.The fungus can get into the bloodstream and cause life-threatening, hard to treat infections.