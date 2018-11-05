A new powerful opioid is causing controversy.A new and controversial opioid is expected to be available to medical centers next year.The FDA approved Dsuvia. It's said to be a hundred times more powerful than morphine.And it's designed to treat pain quickly such as with trauma or wounded soldiers.Critics worry it could end up in the wrong hands, only adding to the deadly opioid epidemic.The FDA says it will not be sold at drugstores.----------