Health & Fitness

New research shows children can burn limited amount of calories

New findings on childhood obesity say weight gain in children is based more on what they are eating as opposed to how much they're exercising.

For adults, it's generally accepted that the more someone exercises, the more calories they burn.

But research published in the "Science Advances" journal states children can only burn a certain amount of calories every day, with the amount dependant on their size.

Scholars found children who were physically active burned the same amount of calories as those who didn't move as much. Diet is still critical in fighting obesity and experts say to sway your child toward eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

As always, a nutritious diet and regular exercise are key to a healthy lifestyle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchildren's healthweight lossobesityweight
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Temple police officer injured during scuffle
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Massive fire burns through construction sites in NJ
Show More
Carnell Elementary School reopening after asbestos problem
Philadelphia drops in ranking in list of top bed bug cities
1 dead, 1 critical after Strawberry Mansion double shooting
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
More TOP STORIES News