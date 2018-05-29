HEALTH & FITNESS

New study shows tougher alcohol laws save lives on the road

New study shows tougher alcohol laws save lives on the road: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

BOSTON, Mass. (WPVI) --
A new study shows that tougher alcohol laws save lives on the road.

Alcohol plays a role in about 1 of every 3 car crash deaths, but this new study looks at the impact state laws have.

And it's a matter of life or death.

The Boston University team found that states with tougher alcohol laws had fewer alcohol-related deaths.

The group believes making more restrictive laws could say 800 lives a year and it isn't just about drivers who are at or over the legal limit.

They found that the risk rises even before someone hits the level to be considered legally drunk.
