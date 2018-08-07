HEALTH & FITNESS

New tick species causing health, livestock concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

New Longhorn tick species raises concerns: Monical Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on August 7, 2018.

Female can produce 2,000 eggs without male
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
A new species of tick native to Asia is popping up along the East Coast of the U.S.

The longhorned tick, or Haemaphysalis longicornis, was first confirmed in the U-S last year, on a sheep in New Jersey.

A few weeks ago, one was found on a wild deer in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Ticks have also been found in several other states - but scientists don't know how they got there.

Female longhorned ticks don't need a male to reproduce.

They can spawn asexually.

After feeding, a single female can lay around 2,000 eggs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that's enough to establish a tick population in a new location.

The longhorned tick can cause infestations in livestock, sucking so much blood, it causes anemia, and even death.

In most life stages, longhorned ticks are the size of a poppy see.

Adult longhorned ticks grow to the size of a pea when they are fully engorged with blood.

Its impact on humans is unknown, but people are urged to step up tick prevention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtickscdchealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
Lower body burner challenge - Today's Fitness Tip
Your back-to-school medical checklist for kids and student athletes
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Body found in Feltonville identified as missing NY woman
Show More
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory In Effect Through Wednesday
2 young children struck by train, 1 fatally, in Indiana
More News