COVID-19 Philadelphia: PPE vending machines come to Suburban Station

Pre-pandemic, roughly 100,000 people traveled through Suburban Station. As ridership grows and more places open up, David Edelman, the CEO of RapidMask2Go, hopes the four newly installed vending machines scattered throughout the station will prove to be a convenience for those on the go.
Forget your mask? PPE vending machines have come to Philadelphia. The city’s first location is @SEPTA’s busiest hub, Suburban station. @6abc pic.twitter.com/xrOPyjfa4R— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 30, 2020
"It's going to be that last-ditch, 'I forgot my mask and I can't get into a movie theater, I can't get into the train without it,'" said Edelman.
SEPTA already requires customers to wear face coverings while traveling and masks are now mandated in the city.
#PPE SOLD HERE➡️ Suburban station has four new PPE vending machines. Pre-pandemic, about 100,000 ppl a day traveled through the station. Two machines are located on the main Regional Rail platform; the other two are in the East corridor near food stores. @6abc pic.twitter.com/YY41VlaCUz— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 30, 2020
RapidMask2Go works just like a food vending machine.
"You swipe your credit card, select that number, and you retrieve it below," said Edelman. "It's quick and easy. You don't have to get anyone involved."
The new machines are already catching the eyes of those still commuting on SEPTA during the pandemic.
NY based company RapidMasks2Go brings four PPE vending machines to Philly, as cases are apparently increasing throughout the city and masks are now mandated for all indoor public places. @6abc pic.twitter.com/yQIX2ftqt7— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 30, 2020
"It's very convenient and I see the prices aren't like high. They're relatively affordable prices. People try to sell these masks for $6, they have them for $3," said Mohammad Rodriguez.
Customers can purchase masks for $3 each. Other buying options include 3, 5 and 10-packs as well.