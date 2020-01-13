New ways to spring into shape in 2020

Resolving to get in shape in the New Year? Melissa Magee rounds up some new ways to work out.From a high-intensity interval training class from the OG of HIIT workouts to bouncing on a trampoline, indoor rock climbing or a studio with a little something for everybody, there are lots of new ways to workout in Philadelphia in 2020.1911 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-310-52284305 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104267-969-5019107 Cotton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127267-336-79281010 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-444-7625