HEALTH & FITNESS

'Nightmare bacteria' found over 200 times in US last year

EMBED </>More Videos

'Nightmare bacteria' found over 200 times in US last year. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
{HILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The CDC says "nightmare bacteria," or that's germs with unusual resistance to so-called last resort antibiotics, were found more than 200 times last year.

It's the CDC's first hunt to size up the threat from these superbugs.

Twenty-three thousand people die each year from antibiotic-resistant infections.

To slow them down, the CDC urges quick testing for suspected cases and testing an infected person's contacts, to find potential carriers of bacteria.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News