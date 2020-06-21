Coronavirus

Outdoor visits now allowed at N.J. nursing homes, assisted living facilities

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a special Father's Day for some residents in New Jersey.

Beginning Sunday, nursing homes, dementia care homes, pediatric transitional care homes and comprehensive personal care homes were allowed to have visitors in designated outdoor spaces.

A staff member wearing a mask must stay with the resident during the visit, all parties must consent that they are aware of the risks and agree to comply with safety rules, and visitors have to stay six feet away.

"People don't realize since like March, that's like almost a third of a year, we've been isolated," said 82-year-old Tom McHale.

He spoke with Action News through his window at Allegria at the Fountains in Atco, NJ.

"I talk to my brother in law, my nephew. It's on the phone, but face to face is great," said McHale.

"A resident who has tested positive is allowed visitation after they have met the criteria for discontinuation of their isolation," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli earlier this week.

