N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental COVID-19 plasma treatment

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Mount Laurel, New Jersey opera singer got to go home on Friday after being hospitalized on a ventilator with the coronavirus.Andy Fei, 61, was on a ventilator at Virtua Voorhees Hospital. The doctors say he was at the point of no return when he became the second person in New Jersey to receive a convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19. Fei got to go home on Friday.It was an emotional moment as Fei stood up to big cheers from family and friends and the team who cared for him.For weeks he was truly in a fight for his life but thanks to the plasma treatment he beat the virus.Dr. Eric Sztejman says he beat the odds."Watching Mr. Fei go home to be with his family today is just so lifting and enlightening and makes you believe we can do this," said Sztejman.His family says they also can't wait to hear him sing opera again as he continues to recover.His family also says he registered to donate his plasma to pay it forward and save someone else's life.