South Jersey woman gives birth at home after misunderstanding at hospital

A pregnant South Jersey woman says she left Virtua Voorhees Hospital after she was told upon arrival to the triage unit her husband had to wait in the car during labor and delivery because of COVID19 restrictions.
After suffering a panic attack while waiting through contractions alone, she thought they might have stopped and left.
"They were like, 'Ok your husband has to wait in the car ... he can't come back with you because of everything that's going on," said Erin Persia.
But the contractions came back.
Ameila Gracelyn Persia came into the world on April 3 at 10:30 a.m. Several hours after Erin left the hospital, she felt contractions again and gave birth with the help of her husband in the family's bathtub of their Blackwood, New Jersey home.
Persia describes the scary moments saying, "I was already in labor for maybe seven hours I was like, 'I can't do this for very long' and as soon as I said that, I felt her move down. He said should I call 911 and I said, 'I don't think there's time.'"
Persia says she was never told by her doctor and did not see on Virtua's website her husband could not be with her during the baby's birth.
Virtua tells Action News, "Patients are typically alone when the first present at the hospital and are initially assessed and triaged. If the care providers determine the mom-to-be should be admitted, that is when the support person (most often a husband) can join her for labor and delivery."
