Not letting heat get the better of you

The fifth heat wave of the summer is here.
And the dangers are just as real as if this was the first heat wave of the summer.
Our bodies adjust a little, but heat is always dangerous.
Older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat.
Humidity increases the feeling of heat as measured by a heat index.
So the federal government has some advice for anyone, to stay healthy during extreme heat.
IF YOU ARE UNDER AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING:
Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat.
Avoid strenuous activities.
If you're outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. If you or someone you care for is on a special diet, ask a doctor how best to accommodate it.
Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.
Check on family members and neighbors.
Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
For a list of medications, and ingredients which could make you sun and heat sensitive, CLICK HERE.
