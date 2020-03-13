Montgomery County coronavirus cases rises to 17; Delaware County up to 3

School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, the number of positive tests grew from 22 to 28, the Department of Health said Friday, with more than 100 tests pending.
PA now has 22 presumptive positive + 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Total cases = 28— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 13, 2020
Counties impacted to date:
• Bucks (2)
• Delaware (3)
• Monroe (2)
• Montgomery (17)
• Northampton (1)
• Philadelphia (1)
• Pike (1)
• Wayne (1)
Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX pic.twitter.com/GmSPeUPHJr
As of Friday morning, 17 of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County, with another three in Delaware County.
Montgomery County was the only one where all schools were closed. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday had ordered schools and other facilities closed in the suburban Philadelphia county of more than 800,000 people that have been hit hard by the outbreak, as he discouraged large gatherings of people statewide and canceled prison visits.
However, Wolf administration officials, in an online address to hundreds of school district officials Friday, said they are otherwise leaving the decision to close schools to districts and would try to speedily approve requests for flexibility to meet the requirement that schools be open for instruction 180 days each school year.
Some public schools in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, York, Berks and Delaware counties were also shuttered for the day or longer, along with Allentown and Philadelphia. In the latter city, 63 schools were closed as a result of Wolf's order for Montgomery County because more than 2,000 of its 18,000 employees live in that county.
A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania: