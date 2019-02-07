HEALTH & FITNESS

Officials working to correct Trenton water contamination issue

Officials working to correct Trenton water contamination issue. Watch the report from Katie Katro on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials in Trenton, New Jersey are working to control a contamination issue with the city's drinking water.

Trenton Water Works customers were notified after the department received new violations.

Many residents are concerned to have received the letter, which says their drinking water did not meet the water quality requirements for about a year.

Trenton gets their water from the Delaware River. Unfiltered that water comes with pollutants, like leaves and dirt. When that interacts with the water filtration process, which includes chlorination, that can cause disinfection byproducts.

Though Trenton Water Works hasn't met their water requirement for about a year now, they say the trend has been going down. They don't expect their water quality requirements to be met in a month or two, but they say they're moving in the right direction and they hope this is the year those requirements will be met.

"There's no miracle here. Doesn't mean I come in and the water quality next month will meet all of the standards," says Shing-Fu Hsueh, Director of the Department of Water and Sewer at Trenton Water Works.

But neighbors are still concerned.

"It's very concerning because it's just like we have to worry about that because of the water. It's the drinking water and we have to be very, very cautious about that also. It's very concerning," says Trenton resident Kathryn Gist.

Officials say residents do not need to boil their water - it is safe to drink.

There will be a public education forums held in March and April where customers can come and ask Trenton Water Works officials about their water quality.

