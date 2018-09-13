HEALTH & FITNESS

One in three college students battling mental health issues, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

One in three college students battling mental health issues, study says - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 13, 2018.

By
A new global study shines the spotlight on mental health among college students and shows one in three freshmen is battling mental health problems.

The worldwide study surveyed almost 14,000 college freshmen from eight countries, including the United States.

One in three students reports dealing with a mental health condition, including depression, anxiety, panic disorder, manic episodes, and alcohol and substance abuse.

One in five reports major depression either earlier in life or within the past year.

There have been other studies showing this is a growing problem.

This underscores the need for increased screening and therapy options on college campuses worldwide.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmental healthdepressionalcohol
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Penn Presbyterian creates 'escape room' for training staff to treat sepsis
Serious messages amid Sunday's Rock'N'Roll half marathon
Standing side cross abs - Today's Fitness Tip
Pioneer rock n' roller still going strong for almost 7 decades
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City
New Jersey storm victims pay it forward to North Carolina
Ocean Resort-Casino offering free rooms for Florence evacuees
Sweet thank you notes given to Pa. Task Force One
Show More
Delaware County man accused of assaulting two children
4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse
Teacher wears same dress daily for lesson in sustainability
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to start $2 billion charitable fund
Jury picked for man charged in radio host's shooting death
More News