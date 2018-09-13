One in three college students battling mental health issues, study says

A new global study shines the spotlight on mental health among college students and shows one in three freshmen is battling mental health problems.The worldwide study surveyed almost 14,000 college freshmen from eight countries, including the United States.One in three students reports dealing with a mental health condition, including depression, anxiety, panic disorder, manic episodes, and alcohol and substance abuse.One in five reports major depression either earlier in life or within the past year.There have been other studies showing this is a growing problem.This underscores the need for increased screening and therapy options on college campuses worldwide.------