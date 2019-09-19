PCOM offers free screenings, classes, demos at Wellness Fest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local medical school is offering everyone a free chance to get onto a healthier track.
The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will hold its annual Wellness Fest on Saturday.
There will be free fitness classes, healthcare screenings, cooking classes for adults and kids, and a host of educational sessions.
The Vetri Mobile Kitchen is taking part, as are several food trucks focusing on healthy options.
Last year's Wellness Fest was invaluable for picking up health problems visitors didn't know they had.
"We definitely found people with borderline high blood pressure or borderline diabetes or pre-diabetic conditions that needed follow-up with their family physicians," says PCOM president and CEO Dr. Jay Feldstein.
Dr. Feldstein says more people are taking a holistic approach to their well-being, and want to lead healthier lives, but need a little help doing it.
The Wellness Fest runs from 10am to 3pm.
For more information, click here.
