Health & Fitness

PCOM offers free screenings, classes, demos at Wellness Fest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local medical school is offering everyone a free chance to get onto a healthier track.

The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will hold its annual Wellness Fest on Saturday.

There will be free fitness classes, healthcare screenings, cooking classes for adults and kids, and a host of educational sessions.

The Vetri Mobile Kitchen is taking part, as are several food trucks focusing on healthy options.

Last year's Wellness Fest was invaluable for picking up health problems visitors didn't know they had.

"We definitely found people with borderline high blood pressure or borderline diabetes or pre-diabetic conditions that needed follow-up with their family physicians," says PCOM president and CEO Dr. Jay Feldstein.

Dr. Feldstein says more people are taking a holistic approach to their well-being, and want to lead healthier lives, but need a little help doing it.

The Wellness Fest runs from 10am to 3pm.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckphiladelphia news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
6abc holding N.J. town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic
2 teens shot near Chester High School: Police
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
Show More
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
More TOP STORIES News