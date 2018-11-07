HEALTHCHECK

Pediatricians urge parents to get flu shot for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Pediatricians urge parents to get flu shot for kids. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 7, 2018.

By
Pediatricians are now urging parents if you haven't already, get your kids vaccinated against the flu.

We don't know yet if this flu season will be mild or severe but we do know the flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself and people around you.

Eleven-year-old Vincent Roberto bravely got his flu shot and so did his older sister Mae Leigh.

Their mother says it's something they do every year.

"Just about 25-years-ago my older kids and my husband and I all got the flu and it was a two-week nightmare so we really are interested in keeping the younger kids healthy and the whole family healthy," said Mary Anne Roberto of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

It's a message Doctor Scott Tomaine is hoping parents take to heart.

The flu vaccine is recommended for all kids older than 6-months-old.

And it's especially important for kids considered high-risk for complications including kids under 5-years-old.

Any child with a chronic condition such as asthma or a congenital heart problem, kids with neurologic problems, and kids who are over-weight.

The flu virus is much worse than your typical cold.

Doctor Scott Tomaine of Children's Hospital Flourtown Primary Care said, "What happens with the flu is often times it will run your immune system down to the point where then you are susceptible to other infections, you can get an infection on top of the flu, something like pneumonia and that's often times what makes kids very, very sick."

This year the CDC approved the nasal flu mist again but the American Academy of Pediatrics still says the flu shot when possible is the best way to go.

"We prefer kids get the injectable flu vaccine, the flu shot but if kids will refuse, parents or kids refuse the shot, say they are extremely needle phobic and will not get the flu vaccine unless it was via the mist, they say go ahead and get the mist," said Doctor Tomaine.

It's also vital for adults who are around young babies who can't be vaccinated, that they get a flu shot to help protect the babies.

And typically, the more people vaccinated, the less virus that ends up circulating.

***HERE***
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Research: Handful of nuts is a healthy way to lose weight
Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking
Getting help for the winter blues
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Boy battling disease gets a surprise room makeover
Research: Handful of nuts is a healthy way to lose weight
Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Police: 2 dead following shooting in N. Philly home
Woman trapped after tree falls on vehicle in NJ
Man indicted after Del. crash that killed father, 4 daughters
Dump truck accident injures 1 in Logan
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Show More
SWAT responds to barricade situation in North Philadelphia
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Big election day wins for women in Pennsylvania
Man climbs building, dives into pond, wrestles with crocodile, and survives
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
More News