Officials in Philadelphia announce new resources for parents, seniors amid COVID-19

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said any pregnant woman or any resident caring for an infant or toddler can get free support or supplies by visiting their website.
The city and Philadelphia Corporation for Aging are working together to make sure that seniors have access to free and nutritious food in spite of the challenges caused by COVID-19. Free grab-and-go meals are available at locations throughout the city.
In addition to seniors, any Philadelphia resident impacted by the COVID-19 crisis can pick up a free box of food for their household at several locations throughout the city. Students can pick up free meals from more than 80 locations while schools are closed.
- Thousands of Philadelphia students continue to receive free grab-and-go meals during COVID-19 pandemic
Kenney also said the city has set up two additional quarantine/isolation sites in Philadelphia. The sites are for first responders who cannot quarantine or isolate at home.
The Holiday Inn in Center City currently has 40 occupants and is used for anyone who cannot quarantine or isolate at home, including first responders and those experiencing homelessness.
Wednesday's numbers show a stabilizing in daily case count of the coronavirus, but city leaders say it is cautious optimism.
The city reported 7,441 cases of the coronavirus, including 311 new cases. Officials said 778 people are currently in city hospitals with COVID-19.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the number of new cases for Wednesday could be low, due to some labs not updating their counts.
Farley also said the city is seeing an increase of people in the hospital with COVID-19.