HEALTH & FITNESS

Poison Control Centers warn of scam calls

Phony phone call scam appears to target elderly
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WPVI) --
For decades, poison control centers have saved lives by being a phone call away when a child ingests cleaning products or when an adult takes too much medication

Now, they're putting out their own call, about what appears to be a phone scam victimizing the poison control centers.

And it also appears to target senior citizens.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers says it has received reports from numerous Poison Control Centers across the country of individuals and healthcare providers getting unsolicited calls.

Those calls show a Poison Help Hotline number on caller ID.

However, they are NOT from Poison Control Centers.

The calls have ranged from silence on one end of the phone, to robo-calls, to aggression, to soliciting money, to asking for personal information, such as Social Security or credit card numbers..

Some recipients say the caller sometimes identifies himself as "Justin," or has a Caribbean-sounding accent.

They appear to target elderly people, suggesting they have little time left to live.

The AAPCC says Poison Control Centers will never ask for personal information, and will only call to follow up on medical issues.

Please report any instances of these calls to Poison Control at the National Poison Help Hotline at 1-800-222-1222 with as much detail as possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpoisonscamscam targeting seniors
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News