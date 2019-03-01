HEALTH & FITNESS

Popular blood pressure medicine recalled

Popular blood pressure medicine recalled. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 1, 2019.

There is an important new heart-medicine recall involving a popular medicine used to treat high blood pressure.

The makers of Losartan are pulling about 56,000 bottles Friday night.

This is after trace amounts of a potential carcinogen were found to be in the medicine.

The FDA says no one has reported any adverse effects from the drug.

However, patients on losartan should call their doctor to talk about it.

