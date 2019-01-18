Pound Fitness unleashes inner rock star

You can channel your inner rockstar in this class.It's called Pound, and it's growing fast in popularity.Many gyms in our area are now offering the class.It's a mix of cardio, strength training - and drumming.Pound is a 45 minute heart-pumping exercise class.I joined members of the Y-M-C-A of Eastern Delaware County to try it out.The only equipment: a mat and ripstix.You can feel these are heavier than a traditional drumstick."They weigh about a half pound," says instructor Lisa Drake.Drake says the ripstix add intensity to upper body moves and the cardio workout. Plus, they just make exercise more fun.It's a workout that allows you to rock out.And for many, it's also an added stress relief."I have no idea what it is but you take all your aggression out and Im like oh this is wonderful, all that bad energy just out, it's wonderful," says Lisa Petronella of Drexel Hill, Pa.The moves are fairly easy to pick up, and even if you get lost -"We say everyone is allowed to do their own drum solo, as long as you are moving and having fun you're good to go," says Drake.You may not feel it... but you're working your entire body."Biceps, tripceps, shoulder, abs, legs top to bottom everything," notes Drake."I feel it mostly in my glutes and in my thighs," says one class member.Joseph Cleary of Sharon Hill, Pa., was also a newcomer to the class."I had a blast, it was vibrant, radiant all the ladies and the guy. I'll be back guaranteed!" beamed Cleary.