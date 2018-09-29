HEALTHCHECK

Report shows many women not receiving recommended vaccines during pregnancy

Report shows many women not receiving recommended vaccines during pregnancy. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

The federal government has released a sobering new report on pregnant women and vaccines.

The CDC survey shows that only 33-percent of pregnant women get the recommended potentially life-saving vaccines.

The body changes during pregnancy, which means moms-to-be are more susceptible to getting the flu or whooping cough more than the general population.

Health experts say all women who are or expect to be pregnant should get the flu vaccine annually.

And pregnant women should get the TDAP vaccine which protects against whooping cough.

