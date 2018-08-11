HEALTHCHECK

Research shows most people don't know cancer, inactivity are linked

Research shows most people don't know cancer, inactivity are linked. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 11, 2018.

New research finds that most people don't know that exercise may help you avoid cancer.

Researchers at Washington University say just 3.4-percent of Americans know that inactivity and cancer are linked.

People with a higher level of education were more likely to have gotten that message.

But only 65-percent of people without a formal education did not fully understand the benefits of exercise.

