Research shows most people don't know cancer, inactivity are linked

New research finds that most people don't know that exercise may help you avoid cancer.
Researchers at Washington University say just 3.4-percent of Americans know that inactivity and cancer are linked.
People with a higher level of education were more likely to have gotten that message.
But only 65-percent of people without a formal education did not fully understand the benefits of exercise.
