HEALTH & FITNESS

'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City

EMBED </>More Videos

'Sea Lice' prove problematic for Ocean City swimmers: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., August 27, 2018

By
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Some visitors to Jersey Shore are taking home a nasty, stinging reminder from their day at the beach.

Julie Carfagno is staying on the boardwalk after hearing reports of swimmers with skin rashes.

"It looks really itchy and it says its itchy," she said. "Nooooo."

Last Wednesday, for about 24 hours, there were issues in Ocean City.

Shanin Theiss is with the Ocean City Beach Patrol

"A lot of people coming up to the tent asking what is going on, little kids mostly with irritation in their suits," said Theiss.

It's believed the problem is seabather's eruption, a skin irritation caused by contact with the larvae of certain jellyfish, tiny organisms just visible to the naked eye that can sting.

"You could actually see two black eyes and just a clear larvae type of body," said Theiss.

Left unchecked the trapped organisms can react causing an angry looking rash like this under swimsuits.

"We see this more commonly this time of year, end of the summer when the seawater is warmer," said Theiss.

Dermatologist Joseph Hong says the rash, much like bug bites, can be treated with antihistamines and cortisone creams but the best remedy is a timely shower.

"It's kind of an old-fashioned treatment. It's why your mom always told you to wash after you come out of the ocean," said Dermatologist Dr. Joseph Hong. "If you wash, get your bathing suit off, as soon as possible. You will get rid of these larvae, the things causing the itch, and you won't get the reaction."

Sea lice have also been a problem in Florida this summer, with other reports from North Carolina and Alabama.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthnew jersey newsoceansswimmingbeachesOcean City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Live Web Chat: Prostate Pep Talk
Today's Tip: Heart Health
Collection Underway for Yoga in Youth Detention Centers
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Local police in Pennsylvania seek right to use radar
Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
Show More
Man charged with rape following incident at Club Risque
Freight train partially derails in Berlin, New Jersey
Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Street closures for Made in America 2018 in Philadelphia
More News