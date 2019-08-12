Several Central Bucks schools test positive for lead

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drinking water at several schools in the Central Bucks School District tested positive for lead, and now crews are working to make repairs before the school year starts.There are 16 water fountains or sinks at nine schools where levels exceeded EPA standards. The schools include the following: Buckingham Elementary, Cold Spring Elementary, Groveland Elementary, Kutz Elementary, Lenape Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, Unami Middle School, Central Bucks East High School, and Central West High School.Once old fixtures and pipes are replaced the testing will continue.Over the summer, the district hired an engineering company to test more than 1,000 water sources.The water report will be discussed further at a school board meeting at the end of the month.The school district released this statement to the community: