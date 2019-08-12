Several Central Bucks schools test positive for lead

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drinking water at several schools in the Central Bucks School District tested positive for lead, and now crews are working to make repairs before the school year starts.
There are 16 water fountains or sinks at nine schools where levels exceeded EPA standards. The schools include the following: Buckingham Elementary, Cold Spring Elementary, Groveland Elementary, Kutz Elementary, Lenape Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, Unami Middle School, Central Bucks East High School, and Central West High School.
Once old fixtures and pipes are replaced the testing will continue.
Over the summer, the district hired an engineering company to test more than 1,000 water sources.
The water report will be discussed further at a school board meeting at the end of the month.
The school district released this statement to the community:
Dear Central Bucks School District Community,
Recently, the Central Bucks School District conducted tests in each of our 23 schools to determine the level of lead in the consumptive water sources. This testing was completed in accordance with Pennsylvania School Code and amendments made to Act 39, which permits school districts in the state of Pennsylvania to test drinking water for lead. Utilizing the services of Langan Engineering, 1,050 consumptive water sources were evaluated.
This week, Langan Engineering issued a report identifying 16 of the 1,050 tested water sources as containing levels of lead that exceed Environmental Protection Agency standards. These 16 sites were spread among the following nine schools: Buckingham Elementary, Cold Spring Elementary, Groveland Elementary, Kutz Elementary, Lenape Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, Unami Middle School, Central Bucks East High School, and Central West High School.
To address the findings in the report, our Facilities and Energy Management Operations Department immediately began remediation of impacted water sources (as listed in the chart below). This work will be completed prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year, and will involve follow up testing to ensure that the impacted water sources are deemed safe. The report of the follow-up samplings will be communicated on our website and at our regular board meeting on August 27, 2019.
Our goal of maintaining a safe environment for our students and staff is always our focus. If you have any questions, please call me at 267-893-2001.
