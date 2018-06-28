HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Many adults aren't getting recommended amount of exercise

Study: Many adults aren't getting recommended amount of exersise - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new report shows just about 23 percent of adults in the US are getting the recommended amount of exercise.

The guidelines call for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of higher-intensity exercise, along with strength training activities at least twice a week.

In 2010, government health officials set the goal for 20 percent of Americans to meet these guidelines by the year 2020.

While we have met that goal early, there are a lot of differences between states - some are getting more than average, others are way below average at only 13 percent.

The states with less physical activity have higher rates of obesity.

In our area, Pennsylvania was a bit above average. New Jersey and Delaware were just a bit below.

But some experts also question if an average of 23 percent overall is good enough.

Of course, increasing activity will help lower rates of obesity, which can also help prevent more medical probelms.

