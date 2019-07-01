Health & Fitness

Survey: 1 in 5 people have been hurt by someone's drinking

A new survey says alcohol abuse is taking a toll beyond those who drink.

About 53 million people - that's about 1 in 5 Americans - says they've been hurt in some way while someone else is drinking.

That includes being hurt physically, involved in accidents, or having property damage. But harassment happened the most.

Women were more likely to say they'd been hurt by a loved one who was drinking too much.

Men, however, were more likely to by the victim of a stranger's drinking.
