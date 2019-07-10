Survivor Mike Schmidt continues educating others on skin cancer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- He is one of the most popular Phillies to ever play and he's also a cancer survivor.On Wednesday, Mike Schmidt brought part of his health crusade to Montgomery County.The hall of fame third baseman talked about his diagnosis with melanoma six years ago and how his fight against skin cancer gave him a renewed sense of purpose to help others.Schmidt was part of a program to discuss the latest scientific innovations in the fight against deadly diseases like cancer.The program was sponsored by a company called Life Sciences Future - MedTech in King of Prussia.