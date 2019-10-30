Health & Fitness

Swearing can help you have a better workout, researchers say

If you need help pushing through your workout, go ahead and swear.

Whether it's socially acceptable or not, cursing actually improves your athletic performance and endurance.

That's according to researchers at Keele University in England, who say swearing works to support your stress response.

Studies show people on bikes who swore while peddling against resistance had more power and strength than people who used neutral words.

The experts say the resulting flush of adrenaline triggers your fight or flight response, boosting your heart rate and oxygen intake.

At the same time, swearing helps the body combat pain.

Cussing also triggers an emotional response, which can work to your benefit if you need the extra motivation.

But researchers caution that curse words seem to lose their power over pain when they are used too much.

Some of us have already been swearing during workouts. Now we can defend our bad manners with science.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckexercisegymworkout
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Archbishop Carroll lockdown lifted, person detained
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, Halloween rain
Pa. officer sings 'Happy Birthday' to boy during traffic stop
Trick-or-treating tips; boo to Halloween rain
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Show More
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
3 N.J. firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
More TOP STORIES News