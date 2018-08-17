HEALTH & FITNESS

Thyroid medication - Levothyroxine and Liothyronine tablets - recalled over ingredient concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a thyroid medication over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets. (Shutterstock photo)

A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a thyroid medication over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets.

KABC-TV reports, Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine tablets in 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles.

The medication contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.

The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.

So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.

More information from the FDA can be found here.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchrecallproduct recallsFDApharmaceuticalshealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
On the Move with Cooper University Health Care
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Art of Aging: New Britain's inspiring senior
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Babysitter takes kids out of home during Holmesburg murder-suicide
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
50-year-old man struck and killed on Broad Street
New area code, dialing procedure in New Jersey
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: What happened before Colorado wife, kids went missing
Alleged Rite Aid thief resists arrest, gets into scuffles with officer
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Show More
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More News