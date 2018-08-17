A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a thyroid medication over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets.
KABC-TV reports, Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine tablets in 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles.
The medication contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.
The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.
So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.
More information from the FDA can be found here.
